Democrat strategist James Carville said he doesn’t care who ends up as Joe Biden’s running mate – even if it’s Sarah Palin.

Carville made his comments on during a Thursday interview on MSNBC’s “11th Hour With Brian Williams.”

“I want it to be whoever Joe Biden is comfortable with, and I don’t know Vice President Biden well,” he said. “I’ve known a lot of people around him very well, and he’s somebody that picks people and sticks with them. He picks who he’s comfortable with. He has earned the right.

“If the country calls you, you answer the call. And I hear that from Senator [Elizabeth] Warren, Senator [Kamala] Harris. And whoever he calls, whoever he calls, then that is going to be who I’m with. And I have no doubt that he’s going to pick someone he’s comfortable with.

“I’ve said before in a kind of exaggerated way, I don’t care. Pick [former Republican vice presidential nominee] Sarah Palin. I’ll be for her too. I just want to win this thing.”

Biden has said he plans to name a running mate by Aug. 1, just two weeks before the Democratic Party’s nominating convention in Milwaukee.

