Joe Biden told KDKA in Pittsburgh that he will force Americans to wear masks in public… In 2021!

Joe Biden will force Americans to wear masks over a disease that is slightly worse than the seasonal flu.

That is just crazy.

Will he arrest Americans for not wearing masks? Fine them? Jail them?

Q: I know you have been critical of the president’s handling of the pandemic in the past. But let’s look ahead. If you became president tomorrow, what would you do differently regarding the pandemic and getting these surging cases now under control? Biden: I would go back to making sure that everybody had masks, that you had PPE [personal protective equipment] lined up, we’d have been making sure we stockpile all the things that we need that we don’t have now. The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen — would have to make sure that they walked in their business that had masks. Q: Couldn’t you use the federal leverage to mandate that, though? Biden: Yes. Q: Would you? Biden: Yes, I would from an executive standpoint, yes, i would. Q: So you would, in effect, mandate the wearing of masks. Biden: I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.

