https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/judicial-watch-obtains-secret-service-records-showing-hunter-biden-traveled-29-countries-including-five-visits-china/

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained Secret Service records for the first five years of the Obama Admin showing Hunter Biden took 411 flights and visited 29 countries.

The Secret Service did not disclose, as requested by Judicial Watch, if Hunter Biden flew on Air Force One, Air Force Two or other government planes or whether other family members were in attendance.

The records reveal Hunter Biden visited China 5 times.

The new documents also show that Hunter Biden never visited Ukraine prior to being hired by Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company.

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today it received records from the U.S. Secret Service showing that, for the first five and a half years of the Obama administration, Hunter Biden traveled extensively while receiving a Secret Service protective detail. During the time period of the records provided, Hunter Biden, son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, took 411 separate domestic and international flights, including to 29 different foreign countries. He visited China five times. The Secret Service records show that countries and territories visited by Hunter Biden, between June 2009 and May 2014, included: Ethiopia and India on June 14-22, 2009

Argentina on September 14-17, 2009

France and Spain on November 9-13, 2009

Canada on February 12-15, 2010

Dominican Republic on February 18-22, 2010

Puerto Rico on March 20-27, 2010

China on April 6-9, 2010

Belgium, Spain, and the United Kingdom on May 5-8, 2010

UK, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Ascension Island, U.S. Virgin Islands on June 6-13, 2010

Denmark and South Africa on August 9-24, 2010

Hong Kong, Taiwan and China on April 16-22, 2011

Mexico on May 15-17, 2011

Colombia, France, United Arab Emirates and France again on November 1-11, 2011

UK and Russia on February 15-18, 2012

Germany, France and UK on February 1-5, 2013

UK and Ireland on March 20-22, 2013

China on June 13-15, 2013

Switzerland and Italy on July 26-August 7, 2013

Japan, China, South Korea and the Philippines on December 2-9, 2013

China and Qatar on May 7-14, 2014

Ukraine and China knew Hunter Biden was a crackhead and chronic drug addict but paid him millions anyway — the countries then used it as fodder to blackmail daddy VP Joe Biden.

After many arrests and several stops into drug treatment facilities, Hunter joined his father, Vice President Joe Biden on a trip to China in 2013 where Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

Even the best hedge fund managers at Goldman Sachs were unable to accomplish this, but crackhead Hunter Biden had the special touch of genius apparently.

Then in April 2014, just a couple months later, Hunter Biden Hunter joined the Board of Burisma Holdings in the Ukraine. Hunter served on the Board until early 2019. Hunter was paid approximately $50,000 a month in his position.

Joe and Hunter Biden still have not been forced to answer for their corruption, bribery and money laundering schemes.

“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least 5 trips to China, will raise additional questions.” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

NEW: @JudicialWatch Obtains Secret Service Records Showing Hunter Biden Took 411 Flights, Visited 29 Countries – Including 5 Visits to China https://t.co/o5909vG47y — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 26, 2020

