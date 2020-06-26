https://www.theblaze.com/news/facemask-exemption-card-fake

The Department of Justice is warning that some unscrupulous anti-mask individuals are printing out their own “face mask exempt” cards, but they are completely fake.

The cards are designed to be used by persons who don’t want to wear face masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public,” the card reads.

“Wearing a face mask posses [sic] a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you,” it explains.

The card warns of a hefty $75,000 fine if a business or organization doesn’t comply with the fake exemption.

The DOJ fraud alert makes it clear that the cards do not carry any force of law.

“The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal,” their statement says.

“These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department,” they conclude.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a spike in new coronavirus cases. Some states like Texas and Florida have re-instituted social distancing lockdown measures in order to prevent more cases.

Here’s a news report about the fake cards:

[embedded content]

Justice Department Warns Of Fraudulent Face Mask ‘Exempt’ Cards



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

