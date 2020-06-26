https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/kansas-state-student-flooded-death-threats-george-floyd-joke-school-official-makes-statement-condemning/

A Kansas State student is being flooded with violent threats and calls for his college to expel him over a joke he made about George Floyd.

Instead of condemning the students who are issuing death threats over words, a school official has sided with the violent mob and issued a statement about the joke — and the university has announced that they are launching an “investigation” into the matter to “review the university’s options.”

We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice. — K-State (@KState) June 26, 2020

Jaden McNeil is an America First conservative who has become quite popular for his gaming live-streams on DLive.

Why is the president of the university bothering himself with a joke someone made on Twitter? And in what way does an inappropriate joke hurt anyone, let alone the “entire community”? This is beyond parody. The whole university has gone into DEFCON 1 over a kid’s tweet. https://t.co/WaUxep2a5P — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 26, 2020

On Thursday, McNeil jokingly congratulated George Floyd on “being drug free for an entire month!” A once common quip that was made in various forms about many drug addicted celebrities who have passed away, notably including Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse — before the woke mob ruined comedy of course.

If Dave Chappelle tweeted this, no one would blink. Instead @KState officials, football players & virtue-signaling babies are in an uproar…and @McNeilJaden is getting death threats & expulsion threats across social media. OVER A JOKE. What a weak, pathetic country we live in. https://t.co/4qOI4I6jJs — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 26, 2020

Almost immediately some of his fellow Kansas State students, and countless random woke mob leftists, began threatening that if the school didn’t expel him, they would commit violence against him.

Multiple members of the football team threatened to quit if the student was not expelled for the joke, including sophomore receiver Joshua Youngblood, who later deleted his tweet.

Freshman defensive back Tee Denson wrote “i refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this,” tagging the university.

Another demanded that the university “get this sh-t handled now.”

Senior cornerback Walter Neil Jr. wrote “YES, I am a football player BUT I’m a BLACK man first. Get this handled NOW… S**t is ridiculous!”

Johnathan Alexander, a senior defensive back, sent a thinly veiled threat.

By the next morning, there were hundreds, if not thousands, of calls for him to be kicked out of school and/or assaulted over the joke.

“I was making a joke drawing attention to George Floyd not being the ‘gentle giant’ the media portrayed him to be and that set off the leftist mob,” McNeil told the Gateway Pundit. “These people doxx and call for violence against me under their real names with 0 repercussions while simultaneously claiming that I am the bad guy and calling for my expulsion.”

“Coward” I’m one of the few people in this country willing to stand against the mob. The real cowards are people like you who bend over backwards to defend this shit in fear of being called racist or whatever. You’re pathetic. https://t.co/xRBC02BjFC — Jaden McNeil (@McNeilJaden) June 26, 2020

Kansas State was recently at the center of not one, but two, viral hate crime hoaxes. Apparently if there is no actual racism or victimization at your school, the woke mob needs to create fictional villains.

Today is a good day to remind everyone that both of these people faced no repercussions, but hey, I’m the one causing issues on campus, right? pic.twitter.com/56GH2prM2l — Jaden McNeil (@McNeilJaden) June 24, 2020

In response to the threats of violence over a joke that is most definitely protected free speech, the university’s director of athletics, Gene Taylor, issued a statement condemning McNeil.

Recent tweets from a K-State student downplaying the Black Lives Matter effort and the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and not reflective of who we are as a University or our Athletic Department. — Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) June 26, 2020

“Recent tweets from a K-State student downplaying the Black Lives Matter effort and the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and not reflective of who we are as a University or our Athletic Department,” Taylor wrote, siding with the mob. “They are not reflective of our administration and goals. We are committed to listening and supporting our Black athletes, Black students and members of our Black community and taking positive steps in the matters of social injustice and racism.”

Joshua Youngblood. Malik Knowles. Walter Neil. AJ Parker. Jonathan Alexander. These are just a few of the Kansas State football players who reacted to a controversial tweet sent by a student. K-State Athletics stands by, and behind, its student-athletes. https://t.co/hHGpHDQnu8 — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) June 26, 2020

Head football coach Chris Klieman also released a statement about the tweet, that apparently hurt the feelings of his big strong tough guy players.

McNeil does not play any sports for Kansas State, nor did his tweet say anything about them.

Sad to see them trying to disparage Jaden over a JOKE. We stand with you @McNeilJaden these people are EVIL. Never back down to the mob #IStandWithJaden pic.twitter.com/AicYc6Ee4S — JD (@iamontheappJD) June 26, 2020

Jokes: YOU MUST BE EXPELLED! Death threats prompted by jokes: EMBRACE DIVERSITY! This isn’t just a K-State phenomenon. It’s all universities.https://t.co/GEYVVX3GhQ — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 26, 2020

Kansas State University has not yet commented about the violent threats. The Gateway Pundit has emailed asking about whether or not death threats against a fellow student are grounds for explusion. We will update this story if one is provided.

