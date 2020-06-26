https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/lebron-james-defended-chi-coms-hong-kong-freedom-protesters-says-nfl-owes-colin-kaepernick-official-apology-video/

Lebron James told Bloomberg Businessweek that the NFL owes Collin Kaepernick an apology for criticizing his kneeling his protests during the National Anthem.

This is the same NBA player who sided with Chinese Communists over Hong Kong Democracy protests.

He’s not the most enlightened individual.

[embedded content]

The Hill reported:

NBA star LeBron James on Thursday said the National Football League still owes Colin Kaepernick an official apology for how the league responded to his kneeling protests during the national anthem. The Los Angeles Lakers star told Bloomberg Businessweek that Kaepernick “basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world,” including his career as a professional football player. “As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology — I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er,” James said.

