A majority of black voters believe there are only two genders, according to a joint poll by Just The News with Scott Rasmussen. Black voters are also more likely than white and Hispanic voters to reject the radical left-wing theory that there are more than two genders.

The poll found 62% of Black U.S. voters said there are only two genders, biological male and females, while 49% of whites and 51% of Hispanics said the same. Thirty percent of black voters said there were “other gender identities,” compared to 44% of whites and 39% of Hispanics.

Overall, 51 percent of U.S. voters believe in the science-based fact that there are only two genders. That is low, but still more than the 41 percent who believe other gender identities exist. Just 8 percent are not sure.

“This is a pretty significant measure of a massive cultural shift,” says Scott Rasmussen. “As on many other questions, there is a significant gap between voters under 45 and their elders. A majority of older voters believe there are just two genders. Younger voters are evenly divided.”

Scott Rasmussen surveyed 1,200 registered voters June 18-20, 2020. The poll has a margin of sampling error: +/- 2.8%.

It’s remarkable to see just how out of step black voters are on this issue with the Democratic Party. A whopping 57 percent of Democrats believe in more than two genders, while just 34 percent believe in just two. An overwhelming majority of Republicans, 77 percent, believe that there are only two genders.

Despite the fact that black voters overwhelmingly vote Democrat, polls suggest they more closely identify as moderate, and identify as more religious and socially conservative than the Democratic Party as a whole. This suggests (to me anyway) that the best way for the GOP to win over black voters is to appeal to them on social issues.

