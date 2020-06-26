https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/man-claims-proud-boys-kkk-yelled-racial-slur-shot-outside-seattles-chop/

(BREITBART) A man who was shot outside of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) is calling the attack a “hate crime” and attributing it to the “Proud Boys or KKK.”

DeJuan Young, 33, was shot in an area right outside CHOP over the weekend after attempting to flee the sound of gunshots, which ultimately left one teenager dead.

Young said he heard the first shooting and attempted to get away from the area and head home when a group of four men approached him. He claims they uttered a racial slur before shooting him and believes it was a racially motivated attack.

