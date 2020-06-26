https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/504824-miami-dade-to-close-beaches-for-july-fourth-weekend-over-coronavirus

Miami-Dade County, Fla., officials announced on Friday that the county would close beaches for July Fourth weekend amid fears that gatherings will spark further coronavirus outbreaks.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he was signing an emergency order to close beaches starting Friday and ending Tuesday.

BREAKING: Beaches in @MiamiDadeCounty will close for the 4th of July holiday out of concerns for social distancing and the Coronavirus. @MayorGimenez will sign emergency order to close all beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/wf6hlgsZl5 — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 27, 2020

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Gimenez said in a statement, according to a local NBC affiliate.

The decision comes as the state faces spiking cases in COVID-19. Florida shattered its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Friday, adding an additional 8,942 confirmed infections, according to the Department of Health.

In response to the massive spike, Florida announced Friday it is shutting down bars in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Beaches in the area currently require social distancing by visitors. They had reopened earlier this month after closing due to the pandemic.

The state came under fire earlier this year as the virus first began spreading across the U.S. and other states closed beaches but Florida’s remained open for spring-breakers.

Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled across the country, but President TrumpDonald John TrumpMiami-Dade to close beaches for July Fourth weekend over coronavirus fears Oklahoma reporter tests positive for COVID-19 after attending at Trump’s Tulsa rally Trump slams Illinois governor, mayor over violence in Chicago, calls for ‘law and order’ MORE will hold his second “Salute to America” celebration in D.C. this year.

