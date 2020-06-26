https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/minnesota-state-rep-warns-antifa-muslim-groups-plan-police-minneapolis-muslim-rule/

Minneapolis riot

Minnesota State Rep. Steve Green this week warned that domestic terrorists Antifa and Muslim groups plan to “police Minneapolis under Muslim rule.”

The Minneapolis City Council two weeks ago unanimously voted a resolution to replace the police with a ‘community-led public safety system.’

The radical left is pushing to “defund the police” following the death of George Floyd.

As Gateway Pundit has clearly stated many times, by “defund the police,” the left means replacing the police with Sharia patrol, Black Panthers, La Raza and other anti-Christian, anti-white social justice enforcers.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Police Source: Woman Who Framed Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Guilty of Perjury, Bribed With Cash Payment.

Minnesota State Rep. Steve Green said, “What you’re looking at, in my humble opinion, is communism moving into Minneapolis and St. Paul.” Not just Communism, Green referred to the unholy alliance with the Left and Islam.

Green said that Antifa and Muslim organizations plan to “police Minneapolis under Muslim rule.”

Robert Spencer took a deeper dive in a Frontpage Mag article:

If members of the local community end up policing Minneapolis, what might that look like? Back in 2016, a series of Minneapolis Muslims in man-on-the-street interviews stated matter-of-factly that they preferred Islamic law over American law. We have seen Sharia patrols in Germany, Britain, and even New York City, where the Muslim Community Patrol (MCP) is decked out in uniforms that strong resemble New York Police Department uniforms, and drives cars carefully designed to look like NYPD cars, to enforce “fundamentals of the Sharia.” Muslim leader Siraj Wahhaj explained what that meant: “The mosques need protection and the MCP cars can help stop people who were not following the rules and regulations of the sharia, doing what they’re not supposed to be doing, but still doing it.” According to a Muslim involved with the MCP, this would involve stopping “Muslim women being out after dark, Muslim men hanging out in the corners doing dope, Muslims drinking liquor,” and enforcing, “basically, the fundamentals of the Sharia.” If such a community patrol is launched in Minneapolis, it is likely to focus on the same things, but not do anything about the fact that the 5th Congressional District in Minneapolis, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s district, is the jihad terror recruitment capital of the United States. Stopping young Muslims from engaging in jihad activity is unlikely to be a high priority for a group that is dedicated to enforcing Sharia, since Sharia calls upon Muslims to wage war against and subjugate unbelievers.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

