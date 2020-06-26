https://www.theblaze.com/news/mississippi-girl-singer-faith-hill-calls-on-her-home-state-to-change-its-flag

Country singer Faith Hill made a public plea Friday for her home state of Mississippi to change its flag, as pressure builds on the state to remove the Confederate emblem from its banner.

What are the details?

In a Twitter post, the “Mississippi Girl” singer wrote, “To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag.”

She expressed her pride and love for the state before arguing, “Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag.”

Hill added, “I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

CNN reported that Mississippi is the last remaining state in the U.S. that still features the Confederate emblem on its flag. In 2001, Mississippi voters decided to keep the current flag design in place — but nearly twenty years later, public sentiment might be different.

Hill joins a chorus of voices calling on the state to get rid of the Confederate symbolism, as a movement to do away with such tributes sweeps the nation amid anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

(Bill Colgin/Getty Images)

Last week, the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference threatened to prohibit the state from hosting SEC championships until it changes the flag, and ABC News reported that “university coaches and Christian ministers filled the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday, urging legislators to seize the moment and remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag.”

The legislature is expected to take up the flag issue in a matter of days.

