The days that the Confederate battle emblem is featured on Mississippi’s state flag are likely numbered, NBC News reports.

State Rep. Robert Johnson III, the Democrat leader of the state House of Representatives, told NBC News that all the needed votes “appear to be there” for the state flag’s image to be changed.

A vote to change the flag’s appearance is likely to take place on Saturday.

Mississippi is the last state in the U.S. to have a flag featuring a Confederate emblem.

“Supporters of a flag change worked through the night to secure the remaining votes necessary for a successful vote to change the state flag,” Johnson said. “The votes to make that change are there in the House and appear to be there in the Senate. There very well may be a first step taken today in the House by passing a rules suspension to take up a bill to remove the current state flag.”

Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican who prefers voters be the ones who decide the fate of the flag, posted on Facebook that vetoing such legislation would be “pointless.”

Mississippi voters were given the opportunity to change the flag through a public referendum in 2001 and a majority opted not to.

Calls to change the flag have repeatedly come up in the statehouse, but none have gained traction.

Now, lawmakers have faced pressure to change the flag, which features red, white and blue stripes with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner, amid national calls for racial justice.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said a new flag would benefit future generations.

“In my mind, our flag should bear the Seal of the Great State of Mississippi and state ‘In God We Trust,’” Hosemann said. “I am open to bringing all citizens together to determine a banner for our future.”

The mayor of Jackson told NBC affiliate WLBT that he is a fan of changing the state’s flag.

“If you personally have an affiliation for the flag, then I don’t care whether you fly it in your own home, but don’t fly it over my children,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who is Black.

