Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), who has been leading the Senate GOP’s police reform bill, responded to an accusation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that Republicans were “trying to get away with the murder” of George Floyd through the police reform legislation.

“It was the most outrageous, sinful comment I’ve heard as a public official, period. I thought to myself that, how in the world does this woman sitting, standing in front of a $24,000 refrigerator, have the sense to jump into the bottomless pit of race politics,” Scott told radio host Guy Benson in an interview on Friday.

“Why in the world would she want to do that? There’s only one answer, by the way. One answer: It’s because she’s lived so long in a state of privilege that she has forgotten that it is the Republican Party that voted more for the civil rights-era legislation than the Democrats,” continued the Republican senator. “It is because she has forgotten that it was President Trump, and the criminal justice reform done in 2018, that made up for the Democrats’ 1994 crime bill.”

“She’s forgotten that it’s the school choice movement that frees more kids in poverty from the poor education system, brought to us by the Democrats and the teachers’ union, than they’ve ever seen. She has forgotten so much about reality, that she spends too much time in an alternate universe. But the facts are simple. Why in the world would she stoop so low? And it’s simply this: They believe, actually believe this, that campaigning on police brutality is more important than solving police reform,” said Scott.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Democratic senators blocked Scott’s legislation outright earlier this week, a move that prevented the measure from even undergoing a debate or undergoing additional changes in the Senate.

“They don’t want a debate, they don’t want amendments, they’ll filibuster police reform from even reaching the floor of the Senate unless the majority lets the minority rewrite the bill behind closed doors in advance,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, Pelosi also said she would “absolutely, positively not” apologize to Senate Republicans for accusing them of trying to get away with George Floyd’s murder with the police reform bill.

“The fact is — people say — I think, you, frankly, in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing. They’re saying, ‘Well, you have their bill; they have theirs.’ Yeah, our bill does something; theirs does nothing,” said Pelosi.

Senator Angus King (I-ME), who typically caucuses with Democrats and was one of three non-GOP senators to vote for moving the legislation forward, expressed concern that voting the legislation down “will end the discussion of this subject in the Senate for the foreseeable future, and leave us with nothing to show for all the energy and passion that has brought this issue to the forefront of public consciousness.”

Scott made similar remarks on the Senate floor when arguing for bringing the bill to the next step of the legislative process, which could have resulted in a bill Democrats would have preferred more than the original: “The irony of the story is that today and through June and July what we’ll have is – instead of getting 70 percent of what you wanted, or more – you’re going to get zero.”

