China’s attempts to undermine rival nations and spread its influence across Europe and Africa look very similar to moves made by Russia, says Adm. James Foggo, the Navy’s top commander in Europe and Africa.

According to Business Insider, Foggo made his comments at an International Institute of Strategic Studies event on Thursday.

“We’ve seen a more aggressive Russia illegally taking territory from sovereign countries, conducting cyber operations against many countries, meddling in domestic politics throughout the [NATO] alliance, militarizing the Baltic and Black seas and now the Arctic … all while making threats to restrict access to the Northern Sea Route,” he said.

“That is what China has done in the Pacific and could be looking to do in Europe and Africa. I would argue that China is already doing some of this in Africa and positioning itself quite well to do the same in Europe.”

Business Insider noted there is mounting concern within NATO and among European nations about China’s activity in the region.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Europeans they would abandon their values by embracing China, in a scathing denunciation of Beijing.

Pompeo indicated that his views have not softened as he denounced Beijing as a “rogue actor” bent on global domination.

