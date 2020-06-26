https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/newsom-forces-ca-county-reinstate-covid-19-stay-home-order-says-15-counties-watchlist-threatens-withhold-funding-counties-flout-order/

Gavin Newsom

The George Floyd riots are over so it’s back to COVID-19 fear porn.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday told Imperial County they must reinstate their stay-at-home order because of an ‘alarming’ trend of Coronavirus cases.

Cases. Not deaths. Cases.

Last week the Democrat tyrant imposed a statewide mandatory face mask order.

Hospitals are not overwhelmed, but Newsom is threatening California counties anyway.

“The trendlines are disturbing,” Newsom said of Coronavirus cases in Imperial County which is about 200 miles from Los Angeles.

NEW: Yesterday CA conducted over 76k #COVID19 tests. Positivity rate: 5.7% over 7 days. That rate in Imperial County, however, is at 23%. Hospitals there are overwhelmed. So today we’re working with the county to reinstate a stay at home order. We have to take this seriously. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 26, 2020

Governor Newsom on Friday also announced a partnership with Tri-Tool manufacturing to provide free PPE to trade associations.

KTVU reported that counties who flout Newsom’s order are in jeopardy of losing funding.

Newsom also stated that 15 counties, up from 11, are on the state’s “watch list.” These counties have concerning COVID-19 trends, and those who openly flout shelter-in-place orders are in jeopardy of losing state funding.

The Department of Health compiled a list of counties that are being monitored for ‘disturbing’ Coronavirus trends.

Southern California:

Imperial County

Los Angeles County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Santa Barbara County

Ventura County

Northern California:

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Kern County

Kings County

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Santa Clara County

Stanislaus County

Tulare County

Like clockwork, the media is blaming a rise in Coronavirus cases on counties reopening too early, anti-maskers and Trump rallies while completely ignoring the hundreds of thousands of BLM and Antifa rioters.

