TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Just as businesses across the state are beginning to reopen, Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning of another shutdown if current coronavirus numbers don’t improve.

“We have the capacity and ability to toggle back in terms of the stay-at-home order,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

California’s hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been steadily increasing. Currently, 4,240 people with coronavirus occupy hospital beds, which is a 32 percent increase from two weeks ago. Intensive care units are seeing 1,306 people with the virus, up 19 percent over the last two weeks.

At Madre!, a restaurant in Torrance, the staff has done everything they can to be able to reopen, going above and beyond to meet the state’s health guidelines.

Carol Bautista, the restaurant’s manager, said that if businesses have to shut down again it’s not just the restaurant’s fate she’s worried about.

“We would have to let go of all our employees one more time, and they were already struggling,” she said.

Many other restaurants in Torrance have yet to even reopen.

“Just driving around Torrance, you see so many things shut down because of coronavirus and not reopening,” said one customer. “So that’s also hard to see.”

Newsom said he would consider closing businesses again only if there starts to be a serious strain on the healthcare system. He said the state has also canceled further reopening plans until the case growth is under control.