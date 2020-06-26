https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/not-black-lives-matter/

You don’t have to be a news junkie to be aware that in this country and, yes, in others around the world, there are riots, demonstrations, looting and more — all, we are told, to rub the faces of whites in the “fact” that black lives matter.

OK. OK. We get it.

Black lives do matter and, yes, there are injustices in society that need to be rectified. Certainly, the lawlessness that has taken place has put the focus on the demands of blacks to correct the biases they’ve had to deal with over the years.

The problem with all this is that mixed in with the demands for “justice” are the demands of the rioters for much more than leveling the playing field for blacks. Bottom line of what they demand is an essential change in this country — what it is, how it operates and a total change in our government. This is far more than focusing on the prejudices against blacks.

A major part of the problem with all this is the so-called “news coverage” of what is taking place. The focus is on the pictures, and they’re made for TV — lots of action, rioting, fighting, fires, attacks, etc. It’s the old if it bleeds, it leads mentality.

There are calls to eliminate police and that idea is spreading, whether or not it’s a viable ‘solution’ — and that’s mainly because no one has really identified the problem.

It hasn’t helped that the Vatican has jumped on the bandwagon, praising Black Lives Matter as a “movement dedicated to non-violent civil disobedience through protests against police violence directed at black persons as well as all forms of racism.”

Vatican News reported the statement by the Holy See’s official information service. It concluded with praising BLM for its movement against “systemic racism around the world.”

What it left out was BLM’s involvement in the riots in the United States and elsewhere. Didn’t they notice? What world do they live in?

Apparently, Vatican News is part of the overall secular news coverage technique, just reporting on what it wants to see and not what really takes place.

Something all media essentially leave out is that only SOME black lives matter — only those living in predominately white countries. If you’re wondering how that works, consider that in a white country, blacks are usually a minority and, in many cases, originally were brought there as slaves.

They may not be slaves now, and that country may have made many changes in law to grant all citizens equality. Regardless, those blacks are still unhappy and “want more.”

Thus the riots and demands.

But what about blacks in black countries who are the victims of attacks, violence, torture and murder — for being black and Christian?

What about the real bloodbath and genocide going on right now against black Christians in Nigeria? Yes, that is happening. Genocide Watch estimates that more than 12 million black Christians have been murdered in Nigeria alone.

Armed jihadis attack Christian villages at night, killing old and young men, raping, mutilating and murdering women, and kidnapping the children.

The U.S.-based Family Research Council denounces the “bloodbath” taking place in Nigeria, describing the radical Muslims as carrying on a largely unreported slaughter of Christians.

Did your newspaper or TV station report that just two weeks ago, Nigerian militants from Boko Haram, in tanks and trucks, attacked a village, killing at least 81 people, who were shot and run over while woman and children were kidnapped? The whole attack took hours.

I saw the news on the Internet but not in my newspapers, radio or TV. Why not? Didn’t those black lives matter? Or is the story ignored because they’re just poor African blacks, and Christians at that. I guess they don’t count. And it’s even more horrific that the Vatican seems to have ignored them, too.

But there’s so much more.

Individual farms are attacked, as when a 51-year old pastor and his pregnant wife were gunned down while they were working on their farm.

The report in Breitbart said they left behind eight children, ranging in age from 1 to 19.

These kind of attacks are reported to occur weekly, and it appears the Nigerian government is doing virtually nothing to put an end to it

Analysts report that Islamic militants are waging a “slow-motion war” against Nigeria’s Christians, which is “massive in scale and horrific in brutality.”

Why isn’t this reported regularly by Western news media? While they act “holier than thou,” accusing American whites of prejudice, the lives of those black African Christians don’t seem to matter. They prove it, by ignoring the news of the genocide.

Shame on them.

