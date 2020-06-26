https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/oglala-indian-leader-just-jail-drunk-driving-charges-disputes-trumps-visit-black-hills-wants-mount-rushmore-taken/

Oglala Sioux Presient Julian Bear Runner says the Trump administration failed to consult with tribal leaders before his visit to Mount Rushmore next week.

Julian Running Bear, fresh out of jail on drunk driving charges, wants Mount Rushmore removed from the Black Hills.

The Argus Leader reported:

As President Trump prepares to visit Mount Rushmore next week, a South Dakota tribal president is preparing a memo of disapproval. TRENDING: UPDATE: RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP Threatens Christian Prayer Rally Planned on Saturday to Save the Iconic St. Louis Statue in Forest Park Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner says the president failed to consult with tribal leaders about the visit to the Black Hills, which the Sioux consider part of their Great Sioux Reservation, land that was never ceded to the United States. Bear Runner said Trump’s visit requited government-to-government consultation between the tribes and the federal government. And one other thing: Bear Runner thinks Mount Rushmore should come down. “I don’t believe it should be blown up, because it would cause more damage to the land,” he said, noting that Indian artifacts could be damaged. But there are other methods to take down the monument that would have less environmental impact. “I agree,” he said. “Removed but not blown up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

