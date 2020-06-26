http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hX_-VPZ20lU/

The University of Oregon and Oregon State University have agreed to stop using the term “civil war” to label athletic competitions between the two schools.

“Changing the name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” OSU President Ed Ray said in a statement posted to Twitter. “While not intended as a reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change this name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all in recognition that Black Lives Matter.”

A statement from Oregon noted that the decision was mutual and made after the schools launched a discussion group over the issue.

“Today’s announcement is not only right bit is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” said Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens.

The schools celebrated the record they earned for holding 354 games against each other, the most collegiate games against an in-state opponent. The pair are also set to play their 124th football game in November.

