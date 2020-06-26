https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-calls-george-floyd-wrong-name-presser-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday called George Floyd by the wrong name during a press conference less than 24 hours after House Democrats passed police reform legislation.

80-year-old Pelosi referred to George Floyd, the black man who was killed by a Minnesota police officer, as “George Kirby.”

“I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George KIRBY’s name.” said Pelosi.

Either Pelosi hit the bottle early on Friday or age is catching up to her.

Speaker Pelosi says the Democrat-led police reform bill has to be “worthy of George Kirby’s name.” 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gpi1MmBFHp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2020

