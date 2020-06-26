https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/play-enemys-rules-lose-war/

Wars are not started, nor are they sustained, by protesters outraged over an injustice in their city or state. Warfare is complex and expensive. That’s why war has been the domain of nation states for so much of history.

It still is. Just because the identity of the nation states involved in the war is not clear to participants does not mean they are absent from the battlefield. Wars always require direction, purpose and provision.

It should be obvious that until you know who the enemy is, you cannot defeat him. You can kill his foot soldiers. But, unfortunately, in this war the foot soldiers are also your own children. If they’re not your own children, they’re probably just like them: They’ve been educated (propagandized) for this war from the day they entered the public school system, on up through college and graduate school.

These kids have been taught that boys are girls, black is white, up is down, America is and always has been evil, and that communism is the solution. The Final Solution. Despite many of these kids having advanced degrees they know nothing of the world. They know nothing of pure evil, even as they are enmeshed within it.

Not only did you hand these kids over voluntarily for this “education,” you paid for it, and they will be paying for it over the rest of their lives. Worse, you knew it was happening. Young kids always talk about “what they learned in school today,” and college kids can’t wait to come home and begin their parents’ re-education process. You knew the garbage your kids were being fed, but did you do anything? In that sense you have furnished the foot soldiers for the riots and cancel culture that has engulfed us.

As bad as all this is, we still have to fight this war, and we have to win this war. But we can’t win it by playing under the rules of engagement created by the enemy. We have to probe his weaknesses, understand his purposes, and attack his generals and financiers. Destroying these is the key to victory on the battlefield we see before us.

But what about the battlefield we don’t see? The clearest lines of demarcation to date occurred in a pair of photo ops. The first was Trump, marching across the previous evening’s battlefield outside the White House, standing in front of St. Johns Church and holding up a Bible. As the nation’s highest elected leader, the president was placing himself — and this nation — under the authority of the God of the Bible.

The second photo op occurred soon thereafter, at our nation’s capitol. It showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior Democratic elected leaders bowing before the rage and violence being spread by the enemy’s battlefield generals, financiers and foot soldiers. In doing so these leaders were bowing to Satan’s kingdom, which is the author of lies, hatred and violence. The Democratic Party has bowed their knee to Satan. “You are your father’s children, and his will you will do.”

Unsurprisingly, the secular world is AWOL in this conflict: They don’t believe the spiritual realm exists. Because of this they attack the stupid kids who have been churned out as cannon fodder by the world’s elites. Those kids were created precisely for this battle.

Here’s a very brief history lesson: In the beginning, God created … everything, including the man and the woman. Satan was already present on the earth, but he had no power over the man or woman, whom God had given dominion over the earth. When humanity obeyed Satan’s word over God’s word, they pledged their allegiance to Satan. Fast forward: Christ on the cross restored the natural order of things from the beginning. Humanity’s communion with God and the Christian’s power over the devil.

This spiritual battle can only be fought by the church. It alone has the necessary authority in the spiritual realm, which precedes the earthly realm. The war will end when the church uses its God-given authority to make it end. What would happen if America’s megachurches turned their collective attention to this one great task?

