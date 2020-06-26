https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/police-forbid-counter-protest-black-lives-matter-gathering/

(SUMMIT NEWS) A police force in the UK is “facilitating” a Black Lives Matter protest despite it violating coronavirus laws, while forbidding any form of counter-protest.

“We’ll be in attendance to facilitate a planned Black Lives Matter vigil at Keel Square in #Sunderland tonight,” tweeted Northumbria Police

“A Section 14 order is in place forbidding any other public assembly, including counter-protests, to ensure the public’s safety. Anyone with concerns should ring 101.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

