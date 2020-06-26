http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nD8VAB66TMs/

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old girl in Forest City, North Carolina, just hours after being released from jail.

Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed seven-year-old Aaliyah Norris, who was a passenger in the car that Francis shot at.

According to the Forest City Police Department, Francis shot Norris in the head on June 23 and she was immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Two days after the shooting, Norris died from her injuries.

Forest City Police Department officials confirmed that Francis allegedly murdered Norris just three hours after he had been released from jail. Earlier in the day, Francis was arrested and booked for allegedly pointing a gun at someone.

Hours later, he was released.

Currently, Francis is being held in local custody on a $10,000,000 bail.

The alleged murder is the latest case of jailbreak that has resulted in the death of an individual. In April, 26-year-old Joseph Edwards Williams was released from jail in Florida and arrested the following day for murder.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

