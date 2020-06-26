https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/approval-disapproval-rating/2020/06/26/id/974385

Americans are not happy with the job President Donald Trump is doing, according to a new poll.

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Friday indicates that Americans, including registered voters, are not pleased with the president’s job performance. The poll also shows Trump trailing behind former Vice President Joe Biden by 8 points in a head-to-head matchup.

Poll results show:

58% of Americans say they disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

40% of Americans say Trump is doing a good job.

93% of Black Americans think Trump is doing a poor job.

51% of white voters say they disapprove of the job president is doing.

52% of voters say they back Biden for president.

44% of voters say they would reelect Trump.

The disapproval rating is the highest recorded in this poll. Trump’s approval rating was logged at just 35% back in August 2017, according to pollsters.

The poll surveyed 1,640 U.S. adults, including 1,515 registered voters, between June 22-24. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

