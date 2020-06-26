https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/portland-turned-war-zone-stores-looted/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Four people have been arrested in Portland after anti-police demonstrations turned destructive and violent.

Officials say Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct was set on fire early Friday morning following violent clashes between cops and protesters in the city overnight.

One right-wing commentator described the area as looking like something from ‘a war zone’, while protesters accused the authorities of inflaming tensions.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

