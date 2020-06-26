https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/predictable-liberal-hack-attacks-trump-holding-campaign-rallies-not-black-lives-matter-antifa-mobs-terrorizing-american-cities-video/

The Trump administration today held their first public Coronavirus Task Force press conference in weeks.

During the presser a far left reporter angrily confronted Vice President Mike Pence for President Trump’s recent campaign rallies. Democrats are outraged that President Trump has resumed his public rallies in front of THOUSANDS of supporters in person and online.

It should be noted that this same reporter did not say ANYTHING about the violent Black Lives Matter-Antifa rioting, looting and mass rallies in the past several weeks. Which tells you the real reason for asking the question.

VP Mike Pence gave an excellent response, “Well the freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the constitution of the United States and we have an election coming up this fall.”

Mike Pence forgot to mention that Trump holds rallies because he can fill a stadium something that won’t be happening for Joe Biden anytime soon.

The number of coronavirus deaths continues to drop across the country — something the media conveniently ignores.

