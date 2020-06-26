https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-tweets-fbi-wanted-poster-andrew-jackson-statue-attack-suspects/

President Trump tweeted an FBI wanted poster of suspects alleged to have been involved in the attack and attempted takedown of the equestrian statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square in front of the White House on Monday that left the monument to the nation’s seventh president and surrounding cannons damaged.

FBI suspect one.

FBI suspect nine.

FBI suspect seven.

Before being driven off by late-arriving police, the attackers succeeded in getting ropes and chains around the statue and poured a liquid at the base in a likely effort to loosen its connection to the base. Graffiti was spray painted on the statue’s base.

[embedded content]

Cannons set near the statue were damaged in the attack.

These 200+ year old cannons were from our country’s earliest days and were damaged last night by violent agitators. Criminals will be prosecuted, and the cannons will be fully restored. pic.twitter.com/fR7tBAoJqK — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) June 23, 2020

The FBI wanted poster shows fifteen suspects, most of them wearing coronavirus masks.

Trump commented, “MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!”

MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences! @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/mrLyxbWNvq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

The poster was released Friday morning by the FBI:

#FBIWFO & @usparkpolicepio are seeking to identify several individuals who are responsible for vandalizing federal property at Lafayette Square on June 22, 2020. If you have info, please call #FBI. https://t.co/oGsDaPweqC pic.twitter.com/mOpjK7EpS5 — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) June 26, 2020

The FBI announcement page has larger frame photos of the suspects, including the three posted at the top of this article.

VANDALIZATION OF FEDERAL PROPERTY – WASHINGTON, D.C.

The FBI Washington Field Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in conjunction with the United States Park Police, is interested in identifying several individuals who are responsible for vandalizing federal property at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. On June 22, 2020, at approximately 7:15 p.m, a group of individuals vandalized the statue of President Andrew Jackson at Lafayette Square, located at Pennsylvania Ave NW and 16th Street NW. The FBI and the United States Park Police are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for the violation of Destruction of Government Property. Damage or attempted damage exceeding $1,000 to federal property is a felony offense. Submit a Tip:

If you have any information concerning these individuals or this incident, please contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Link to printable version of wanted poster.

