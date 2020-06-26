https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/racist-screed-authored-lead-essayist-ny-times-1619-project/

A lead writer for the “1619” project by the New York Times earlier in her career authored a “racist screed attacking all white people,” according to a report from the Federalist.

The opinion held by Nikole Hannah-Jones at the time she wrote a letter to the editor in Notre Dame’s The Observer was that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”

And that they committed the “acts of devils.”

The Times’ project promotes 1619 as the year that a ship arrived in Virginia carrying 20 to 30 enslaved Africans.

TRENDING: N.Y. Times: Biden arrived at his 20-person event with ‘such little fanfare’ he wasn’t even noticed

The publication claims, “This is sometimes referred to as the country’s original sin, but it is more than that: It is the country’s very origin.”

“Out of slavery — and the anti-black racism it required — grew nearly everything that has truly made America exceptional: its economic might, its industrial power, its electoral system, its diet and popular music, the inequities of its public health and education, its astonishing penchant for violence, its income inequality, the example it sets for the world as a land of freedom and equality, its slang, its legal system and the endemic racial fears and hatreds that continue to plague it to this day. The seeds of all that were planted long before our official birth date, in 1776, when the men known as our founders formally declared independence from Britain,” the publication claimed.

The Times credits “staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones” as the person “from whose mind this project sprang.”

The Federalist, however, uncovered her earlier attack on all whites.

“Hannah-Jones claimed that the actions of European settlers and explorers such as Christopher Columbus were ‘acts of devils’ and likens them to Hitler,” the report explained. “‘[The whites] lasting monument was the destruction and enslavement of two races of people,’ Hannah-Jones wrote.”

The claims from Hannah-Jones include that “Africans arrived in North America long before Europeans, but that unlike Europeans, Africans befriended and traded with the indigenous people. She claims pyramids in Mexico are a symbol of said friendship,” the Federalist reported.

“She then moves to the present and argues that white people today still take advantage of other people.”

Hannah-Jones’ letter charged today’s whites, “descendants of these savage people,” still “pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community.”

Then she states she does not “hate” the “barbaric devils.”

The Federalist noted, “The Times did not respond to a request for comment on whether their employee maintained these beliefs.”

The “1619” work underwent substantial corrections “after a number of respected academics and historians disputed its grasp on history,” the report said. Even so, the Pulitzer committee gave Hannah-Jones a prize for the work.

Hannah-Jones’s latest piece for the New York Times Magazine calls for race-based reparations,” the Federalist report said.

The “1619” writings even claim that “rush-hour traffic” has its “roots in slavery and its aftermath.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

