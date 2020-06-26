https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/LizCheney-DickCheney-coronavirus-masks/2020/06/26/id/974413

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, is encouraging people to wear masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus on social media.

The No. 3 Republican in the House tweeted a photo of her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a mask and a cowboy hat.

“Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK. #realmenwearmasks,” she captioned the photo.

Wyoming does not have a mandatory mask requirement in place and never issued any lockdown orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

