The scandal over Hunter Biden’s deal with Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, already is well-known.

The son of Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, was getting paid a whopping $50,000 a month to be on the company’s board, even though he had no experience in the industry.

Millions of dollars came his way, and it’s just one of the scenarios that developed at the time that made it appear that corporations were trying to buy influence with Biden, who at the time was running America’s Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

Now there’s another development.

Just the News explains it has discovered evidence in newly released State Department memos that “just a few months after Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company landed a deal with an Obama administration renewable energy program that had been championed by one of his father’s key vice presidential advisers.”

The report explains a Memorandum of Understanding between Burisma and USAID’s Municipal Energy Reform Project in Ukraine was signed in October 2014. It involved millions of dollars.

The details were obtained by JTN under a Freedom of Information Act procedure.

“At that time, Burisma was under very public investigations by both the British government and the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office and considered by the State Department to suffer from corruption issues,” the report said.

Andrii Kicha was the Burisma official who signed the deal, and JTN reports he was publicly identified in British court documents in 2014 as someone whose conduct was questioned during the probe.

And, “More recently, Kicha was detained in Ukraine in what law enforcement authorities there said was a failed attempt to deliver a $6 million bribe to prosecutors designed to end continuing investigations of the controversial gas company,” Just the News reported.

Burisma, State Department and USAID officials all declined comment.

The deal, which apparently wasn’t fully reviewed at the time, now appears to be under further investigation.

A senior State Department official, answering questions anonymously, told JTN U.S. Senate investigators have been making inquiries of State.

“This is clearly a matter of interest in their investigation, but right now it looks like Burisma signed the deal with our contractor, and our embassy didn’t even know much about it until 2016,” the official said.

The report noted how the links between the U.S. program and Burisma weren’t mentioned during last winter’s impeachment that focused on the Bidens’ deals in Ukraine and reported efforts by Rudy Giuliani to get them investigated.

Even the Obama administration’s own State Department officials said at the time they were concerned about the “appearance of a conflict of interest” for the vice president because of the Biden family links.

Just the News explained the MERP connection to Joe Biden was through his energy adviser, Amos Hochstein.

“The New Yorker magazine reported Hochstein had a direct conversation with Joe Biden about Hunter Biden’s role with Burisma, one of the few publicly known conversations the vice president had about his son’s employment with the controversial company,” the report said.

