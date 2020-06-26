http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yExfzR6Vi5E/

Rob Reiner is using the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to once again attack President Donald Trump, claiming that the president’s re-election platform is to “kill as many Americans as possible.”

The Hollywood filmmaker made the apparently sarcastic claim in a Tweet on Friday. “Trump’s 2020 election platform: Kill as many Americans as possible,” the The Bucket List and LBJ wrote.

Trump’s 2020 election platform: Kill as many Americans as possible. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 26, 2020

Rob Reiner posted his tweet despite the dramatic decline in COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. in recent weeks.

Cases up only because of our big number testing. Mortality rate way down!!! https://t.co/bKFmgOLEGZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Reiner has used the coronavirus to accuse President Trump of “negligent homicide” and to equate his presidency with “death.” He has also called the commander in chief mentally ill.

Donald Trump is a narcissistic sociopath who is committing negligent homicide. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 24, 2020

A vote for Trump is a vote for Death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2020

The director of When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride recently made the outlandish allegation that President Trump didn’t care about the health of attendees at his Tulsa rally last week.

“Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona,” he tweeted. “Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die. Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough.”

Rob Reiner has endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying that the presumptive Democratic nominee will “restore our souls and standing as leader of the free world.”

The filmmaker co-hosted a Hollywood fundraiser for Biden in May that reportedly brought in more than $700,000 for the candidate.

