Major League Baseball is promising the sport will return in July, albeit with a 60-game regular season, but there won’t be fans in stands.

Except in San Franciso — sorta.

The Giants announced Thursday a new plan to get fans’ replica rear-ends in the seats.

According to ESPN, the Giants sent a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday announcing that, though the team’s home games at Oracle Park will be played without fans, they could still “be at Oracle Park even when you’re home watching the game” with the “Giants Fan Cutout Program.”

That’s right, those who have shelled out the coins for season tickets can send photos of themselves to be used for cutouts that will be set up in the seats during games.

The Giants don’t want season ticket holders to worry: The cutouts will be constructed of weatherproof materials and placed as close to the fans’ reserved seats as possible, ESPN said.

And there’s some good news for those who don’t have season tickets. For a mere $99, non-season ticket holders can get their mugs slapped on a cutout and stuck in a stadium seat, too.

This opportunity may be as close as fans will get to supporting their teams “in person.” Clubs are not allowed to permit fans to attend games without approval from the MLB and local authorities, ESPN said. So far, no teams have received such approval.

The 60-game regular season is expected to begin July 23 or July 24 and last until late September.

VIRTUAL FANS: Giants launch campaign to fill Oracle Park with virtual fan cutouts



