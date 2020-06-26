https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-mayor-deadline-chop-barriers

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with protesters of the contentious CHOP encampment and gave them a deadline for when the city would be dismantling the barriers that border the zone.

According to an independent journalist who reported on the meeting, Durkan told the protesters that the city would take down the barriers on Sunday, except for those around the East Precinct police station.

Durkan told protesters at the meeting to not livestream the meeting, nor to tweet about it at the time.

Protesters reiterated their demands, which included defunding the police force by 50% and channeling the funds to social services.

The meeting followed upon a failed attempt by the city to dismantle the barriers. Protesters refused to allow city workers access and they eventually gave in.

While most protesters have lost interest in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, as it was once called, and left, a new group of protesters calling itself the “Black Collective Voices” has tried to seize leadership.

“If the people of Seattle choose to hold the space at CHOP, Black Collective Voices will stay here,” said Naudia Miller, a BCV leader.

“We will not be bought off,” she added, “we will not attend meetings where the goal is to buy us off, we are here to dismantle systemic racism.”

Here’s another local news report about Durkan’s meeting:

