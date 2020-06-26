https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-sends-trucks-clear-chop-barricades-city-gives-chop-squatters-72-hours-vacate/

Seattle Department of Transportation trucks cleared several CHOP Zone on Friday morning.

The SDOT crews then halted their work and left after speaking with the CHOP Zone squatters.

The protesters blocked the crews from removing their street barriers.

Just SMH! Protesters block city crews from removing barricades in CHOP zone | KOMO https://t.co/WZB378L3hU — Donny Clark⭐⭐⭐ (@Clark51Austin) June 26, 2020

Officials hoped to clear out tents and vehicles later today.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is currently meeting with the squatters in a nearby church.

2:53PM – There is a meeting with @MayorJenny and unidentified group of people representing the CHOP ZONE at a nearby church. They are not allowing livestreaming from inside the meeting, so we’re waiting for people to come out. Watch: https://t.co/xSqD2TPTSn#seattleprotest — Seattle Protest Network (@SEAProtestNet) June 26, 2020

