Seattle Department of Transportation trucks cleared several CHOP Zone on Friday morning.

The SDOT crews then halted their work and left after speaking with the CHOP Zone squatters.
The protesters blocked the crews from removing their street barriers.

Officials hoped to clear out tents and vehicles later today.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is currently meeting with the squatters in a nearby church.

