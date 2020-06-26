https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joniernst-iowa-autonomouszones/2020/06/26/id/974429

If cities want to allow autonomous zones to take over, then they don’t need to receive any federal dollars, Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, told Newsmax TV.

“These areas, whether it’s CHAZ or CHOP, or who knows what else, if they are truly wanting to be an autonomous zone, then they should not be relying on the federal government’s tax dollars,” Ernst told Friday’s “Spicer & Co.”

The “Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act” would withhold federal funding to jurisdictions that drop the ball on their constitutional responsibility to uphold the law and “provide police, fire, or emergency medical services due to non-governmental actors.”

“So what I’m recommending is that those cities, those communities where the mayors refuse to allow law enforcement to do their jobs, then those mayors should suffer the consequences of not having federal taxpayer monies flowing to their cities. We don’t need anarchy. We don’t need these autonomous zones,” Ernst said.

Ernst said allowing protesters to destroy property in cities around the country hasn’t worked. So, now it’s time to pressure city governments to start enforcing laws by threatening to withhold money.

“What we need to do is find solutions, and you can’t do that when you have these areas cropping up across the United States, mayors losing all control of their communities and law enforcement being put out to pasture. That doesn’t work. We have to protect our public. So, ok, if that’s what they want. They want to be autonomous. Let’s get rid of those taxpayer dollars,” Ernst said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

