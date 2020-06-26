https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/senator-lindsey-graham-rips-president-trump-visa-ban-claims-negative-impact-economy/

A month ago Senator Graham joined with 8 other RINO Senators to offer work visas to foreigners. Yesterday Senator Graham was at it again.

A month ago in May, nine US Republican Senators wrote President Donald Trump telling him not to restrict work visas for foreigners.

Lindsey Graham was one of nine RINOs who wanted to bring in more foreign workers when there millions of Americans out of work due to the impact of the China coronavirus.





Lou Dobbs challenged any of these RINOs to come on his show and debate him on their proposal. Needless to say no RINO Senator accepted his offer.

Yesterday Senator Graham was back at it. Senator Graham ripped President Trump again for his ban on immigrant visas per Inside Scoop Politics:

The order is meant to be part of President Trump’s promise to put American workers first. “The President is taking decisive action to put American families and workers first in the reopening of the economy and DHS is proudly partnering with him to implement this important executive action..American citizens must be first in line for American jobs.” Graham says he thinks it’s a dangerous move and will have the opposite effect on our economy. “This decision, in my view, will have a chilling effect on our economic recovery at a time we should be doing all we can to restore the economy.”

Rather than address the massive corrruption within the US Intel Community, State Department and Justice Department as a result of eight years of President Obama, Lindsey Graham attacks President Trump for standing up for the American worker. No one deserves a friend like Lindsey.

