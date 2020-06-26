https://pjmedia.com/culture/bryan-preston/2020/06/26/the-week-they-drove-ol-dixie-down-n580255

The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks have predictably started a virtue signal cascade event when the dropped the Dixie, coincidental I’m sure, with dropping a new album.

In fact, I did predict it when I put Winn-Dixie and Dixie Cups on the clock to change their names.

First up in the virtue signal limelight: Winn-Dixie tells TMZ it’s considering changing its name, which means it will change its name pretty soon.

As for the official response, a Winn-Dixie spokesperson tells TMZ … “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive culture and community that promotes belonging, inclusion and diversity. As such, we stand against racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement across our country.”

The rep went on to say, “While our Winn-Dixie banner has proudly served our communities for nearly 100 years, many things have changed during that time, and we have always been and will continue to be responsive to the needs and concerns expressed by the communities we serve.”

Dixie Beer, which I had never heard of, is changing its name too.

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson announced Friday that the process to change the name of Dixie Brewing is now underway.

“With inclusive input from all of our community stakeholders, we are preparing to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand and these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community,” Benson said. Dixie Cups, which in the past was based north of the Mason-Dixon but is now part of Georgia-Pacific in Atlanta, has yet to publicly opine on its now politically incorrect name. Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you, Dixie Cups. According to geotargit, there are a couple of dozen places named “Dixie” around the country and around the world. There’s a Dixie in Australia.

There’s even a Dixie, Washington in Walla Walla County (population: 218). Those folks may be in for a ride.

And then there’s the namesake song of this post: “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” by The Band.

The Band’s name is so generic it cannot possibly offend anyone. Right?

But “Old Dixie” was one of their biggest songs. Joan Baez took it all the way to number three on Billboard a long time ago.

[embedded content]

Robbie Robertson, who is Canadian, wrote this song after a cursory study of the Civil War. He wrote it from a southerner’s point of view and it mentions Robert E. Lee.

He has some explaining to do.

Virtue signaling is the closest thing to virtue allowed now.

Any other Dixies out there? They won’t be for long.

