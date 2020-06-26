http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/h_FNodydmKA/

THE US hit record daily COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row as cases top 40,000 and the virus surged in six states.

The news emerged on Friday, after an explosion of coronavirus cases marked the highest one-day count since the snowballing crisis began.

America reported at least 40,870 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the largest single-day surge, according to tracking data.

This ups the total number of positive cases here to 2.475 million as 13 states set individual records for daily cases this week.

Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, Washington and Utah have all experienced record highs, reported the Washington Post.

Six of these states – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho and Utah – set new single-day highs – with the Sunshine State at the top of the list.

There were 8,942 cases in Florida by Friday, marking a 60 percent leap from its Wednesday tally in a record-setting surge.

Alabama, Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming also reported case increases this week.

News of the crippling spread came after a month of George Floyd protests and two Donald Trump rallies in Tulsa and Phoenix within the past week.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars across Texas to close by mid-day and indoor seating in restaurants is now limited to 50 percent after pleading with residents to stay home this week.

Down in Florida, state officials ordered bars to stop serving alcohol – effective immediately – on their premises.

On Friday, Florida issued its new rules after recording a frightening number of COVID-19 cases which eclipsed their one-day record of 5,511 on June 24.

Today, California Governor Gavin Newsom that Imperial County, which is east of Los Angeles, must adhere to a strict stay-at-home order because it’s so overwhelmed by the virus.

Newsom also paused allowing counties to further reopen as the crisis escalates there.

In Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issued an emergency order mandating marks in public and indoor spaces.

The news comes after Alaska identified 836 cases on Friday – 387 of them in the south-central city.

Back in Texas, Abbott began easing restrictions, allowing bars to reopen in May and a crowded Memorial Day ensued.

The Lone Star State saw one one of the most frightening increases in new cases in the US, reporting 5,996 on Thursday and record numbers of hospitalizations over the past fortnight.

Almost 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the highly infections disease in the world.

Trump insisted Americans were overcoming the coronavirus crisis, despite record infection rates.

“We have a little work to do, and we’ll get it done,” he said, during a White House address. “We’re having some very good numbers coming out in terms of the comeback, the comeback of our nation, and I think it’s going very rapidly and it’s going to be very good.”

Trump pushed back against Dr Anthony Fauci and other expert warnings about the “snowballing” spread throughout the week.

On Thursday, after another record high, the President insisted deaths were “way down” and the US had “one of the lowest [mortality rates] in the World.”

“Our Economy is roaring back and will NOT be shut down,” he tweeted, “’Embers’ or flare ups will be put out, as necessary!”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence said in Texas and Florida “we’re seeing more and more young people, under the age of 35, who are testing positive. In many cases they have no symptoms.”

