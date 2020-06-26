https://www.westernjournal.com/tiktok-star-dead-age-16-bright-talent/

It’s always sad when a young life is lost, but when that life is taken by suicide, it’s even more troubling.

An investigation is currently underway to determine more about the death of 16-year-old Siya Kakkar from East Delhi, India. She was found dead in her home on Thursday.

The young woman was wildly popular on TikTok, with nearly 2 million followers, and she also had an impressive following on Instagram.

Known primarily for her dancing, Kakkar even had some potential music collaborations coming up and seemed to be generally happy with her life, according to the Times of India.

Young people who are very visible online often deal with cyberbullying, and sources close to Kakkar’s family told the U.K. Daily Mail that she had been receiving threats.

Guys today we loss this angel. Guess heartly who is the murderer. Murderer in the form of cyber bullyer and troller #SiyaKakkar pic.twitter.com/sy5KcSxyzj — Alisha swain (@alishaSwain14) June 25, 2020

Kakkar’s manager, Arjun Sarin, spoke with her the night before she was found, and said he hadn’t noticed anything wrong.

“This must be due to something personal … work wise she was doing well,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal.”

“Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.”

On Thursday, he shared a photo of her with the caption: “No more words. You will always be the best artist.”

Kakkar’s death has shocked and surprised her fans and followers, many of whom were under the impression that she was doing well and had much to look forward to.

“Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide,” Viral Bhayani, a photographer, wrote on Instagram.

“Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright.

“Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this.”

