The country’s media has apparently pivoted back to promoting fear about the coronavirus now that massive demonstrations amid nationwide civil unrest have somewhat quieted down, but one NFL legend is not buying in to the panic.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reported to be still grinding toward greatness — working out like normal in Florida, despite an increase in cases in the state.

More than 8,900 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, WKMG-TV reported.

But following months of wall-to-wall coronavirus coverage and weeks of mass protesting or rioting in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Brady is still conditioning his body and mind for the upcoming season.

He’s also practicing with his new teammates, in spite of recommendations from the NFL Players Association against doing so.

“Brady-Chopper” back in action high about Berkeley Prep for Tom #Brady and his Bucs Bunch’s latest workouts. Despite NFLPA’s recommendation for players to stop workouts together Brady continues to get his new team ready. #GoBucs @FOX13News @TheHerd @FOXSports @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Nkr5eSKnTn — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 23, 2020

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said in a statement last week, according to NFL.com. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

Brady, now 42 and being criticized for ignoring that advice, sent out a message Thursday on Instagram that seemed very much like a shot at all those who are spreading fear amid the country’s woes.

Quoting a portion of former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1933 inauguration speech, Brady posted an image of himself hydrating.

A caption over the photo reads: “Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”

The post came on the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback’s Instagram story, so it was not available to share directly, though The Athletic’s Greg Auman did post a screen shot of it to Twitter.

“Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups,” Auman tweeted.

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

A small group of healthy professional athletes are under fire for exercising outdoors in the sun. We are living in strange times indeed.

Brady is now a player in Tampa amid a pandemic which apparently only targets people who aren’t toppling statues and looting retail stores.

We don’t yet know if what the upcoming football season will look like.

Even if we do have one, some of us won’t watch it, as the league has apparently embraced those wishing to destabilize the country.

Kneeling by players during the national anthem seems certain to make a comeback.

But Brady, for his part, is quietly putting in the same work that helped him succeed with the Patriots.

He brought his winning mentality to the Sunshine State from New England, and seems to be as motivated as ever.

Fear will not be the force which motivates Brady as he attempts to lead a new team, in a new city and state, to a Super Bowl.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

