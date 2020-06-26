https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504676-trump-says-he-jokingly-said-less-testing-would-mean-less-coronavirus

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump administration calls for Supreme Court to strike down ObamaCare Trump says there will be ‘retribution’ for those who deface monuments White House task force tracking coronavirus spikes even as Trump says virus is ‘going away’: report MORE on Thursday night said that he was merely joking when he said over the weekend that less testing would mean fewer confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“Sometimes I jokingly say, or sarcastically say, if we didn’t do tests we would look great,” Trump told Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump says there will be ‘retribution’ for those who deface monuments Trump visits battleground state of Wisconsin, touts manufacturing and military investment The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US breaks daily COVID-19 case record MORE during a televised Fox News town hall event. “But you know what? It’s not the right thing to do.”

At the president’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Trump said that he’d ordered the country’s testing for new cases of COVID-19 to be slowed down.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the comment was “made in jest,” but when asked about his comments on Tuesday, Trump said, “I don’t kid. Let me make it clear.”

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Trump is afraid of losing if voters can mail in ballots; US COVID-19 cases reach highest levels since April IMF slashes global growth forecast amid rising coronavirus cases Majority worried about reopening schools: poll MORE, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an integral member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, told a House panel this week that testing was actually being ramped up, not decreased.

Trump has persistently pushed the notion that the current spike in coronavirus cases that the U.S. is facing is due to testing.

“If we didn’t do testing, we would have no cases,” Trump said during the town hall.

The comments come as the nation saw a daily record for new cases on Thursday with more than 40,000.

The U.S. has more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of the virus, more than any country in the world, and more than 120,000 deaths.

Also during the town hall, Trump said that he expects a vaccine to be ready by the end of the year, though many health experts have said that a vaccine might not be widely available until next summer.

