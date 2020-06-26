https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/tucker-carlson-calls-domestic-terrorists-jail/

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson says President Trump could lose the election in November because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the race-related riots.

But there’s an opportunity at the moment to turn it around, he told viewers of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday.

“It would change the course of this country’s future if the Justice Department rounded up the leaders of Antifa tomorrow, along with every single person caught on camera torching a building, destroying a monument, defacing a church and put them all in shackles and then frog march them in front of cameras like MS-13 and call them what they actually are — domestic terrorists,” he said.

“Not protesters, not civil rights activists, not CNN contributors, but domestic terrorists. That would be their new government-approved title.”

He said that once they’re charged, they officially are “accused terrorists.”

“And that would change minds right away,” he argued. “The people destroying this country are criminals. Few are brave enough to call them that. So, naturally, their popularity grows. Everyone supports protesters. This is America, we believe in protest.

“But watch what happens when you start calling them what they really are. Most people don’t like terrorists. Terrorists will never be popular, even among Democratic voters. So charge them for the crimes they’ve committed and call them what they are.

See his comments:

[embedded content]

On the Fox News site, Carlson warned the country: “If the president does lose, that would mean that just a few months from now, Joe Biden would become the president. The United States government would fall under the control of the radicals who control Joe Biden, and they will remake the country.”

He noted Trump was elected to defend Americans when “things … started to fall apart.”

“Yes, he was loud and crude. Most bodyguards are. Only a man like Donald Trump was tough enough to fight the creeping authoritarianism of the education cartel in corporate America,” Carlson said.

He said Trump should have reacted more decisively to the coronavirus and the race issue, but he faced many challenges.

“Trump was exhausted, for one thing, after three years of defending himself against ‘Russiagate,’ the most elaborate and effective hoax in American history, and his staff did not do very much to help. Some of them were actively disloyal. Most were just confused. They definitely were not prepared for Chinese viruses or burning cities,” he said.

Carlson also noted the cardinal rule in Washington that in an election year everything is about the election.

Immediately, he said, Democratic governors used the coronavirus quarantines to punish people who didn’t vote for them.

“Christian churches and small businesses were locked down. Weed shops and abortion clinics stayed open,” he said.

The electoral politics extended to arresting conservative leaders who protested.

Then came the George Floyd incident. The resulting “chaos” was, he said, in fact was “a design just beneath the surface.”

The “protesters” targeted police and capitalism, and “the mob told us that traditional Christianity was racist.”

“They desecrated churches in the name of avenging slavery. And yet Antifa did not touch a single mosque, despite the fact that historians say Mohammed owned slaves,” he said.

And there was attack after attack on Trump voters.

He cited an incident that illustrated what is at stake.

It was a 911 call from Tara Durant of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who had taken her daughter to run errands and found herself surrounded in her car by a mob.

She pleaded with a dispatcher: “They are on my car, alright? They are my car right now!”

Dispatcher: “But we would suggest you slowly drive through the area. Don’t hit anyone with your vehicle.”

When Durant said she could not get away, the dispatcher said, “I’ll let the officers know.”

The dispatcher then explained: “We can’t do anything, ma’am. The city told us that this is a sanctioned event.”

The dispatcher told Durant, “We would suggest you call up City Hall to let them know about your frustrations.”

Carlson was blunt: “This is a national crisis. The riots are designed to produce a national result — the destruction of our system of government and the removal of Donald Trump.”

