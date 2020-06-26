https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-marshals-arrest-man-accused-of-defacing-cnn-during-atlanta-riots_3403395.html

A man accused of defacing CNN’s headquarters and damaging a police car during violent riots in Atlanta in late May was arrested this week after going on the run.

U.S. Marshals tracked Dramerius Jeffries down to an apartment complex in Atlanta and arrested him on June 25.

Jeffries was wanted on warrants for crimes including arson, inciting a riot, criminal damage to property, and willful obstruction to law enforcement.

Atlanta police officers said they witnessed him standing on top of a burning police car, brandishing a stolen riot shield, and standing on top of the defaced CNN sign.

They couldn’t arrest him at the scene because he was surrounded by “a violent mob,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.

The Atlanta Police Department asked the U.S. Marshals for assistance finding the fugitive. Included in the request were pictures of the man standing on top of the burning car and on top of the CNN sign.

Dramerius Jeffries in a mugshot. (Fulton County Jail)

An Atlanta Police Department vehicle burns as people pose for a photo during a demonstration against police violence, in Atlanta, Ga., on May 29, 2020. (Mike Stewart/AP Photo)

Damage is seen to CNN Center following riots, in Atlanta, Ga., on May 30, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

“We are particularly happy to have been asked for assistance by the Atlanta Police Department with this case. If needed discussions and conversations between the community and law enforcement are to be had, acts such as what Jeffries is charged with only impede them,” Jim Joyner, commander of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, said in a statement.

“Like the peaceful protesters, I pray that justice will be served by our system in the George Floyd case. A Judge and Jury will decide what that justice is. I would hope the peaceful protesters pray for the same in this case. The crimes that Jeffries is charged with unrightfully taint the message of those peaceful protesters.”

A huge crowd gathered in Atlanta on May 29 amid protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man, in police custody in Minneapolis earlier that week.

The crowd began committing violent acts, including damaging the CNN Center and police property.

Hundreds of people were arrested by Atlanta police officers and face charges including burglary and inciting a riot.

