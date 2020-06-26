http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bS_CUBb2hr8/

A homeowners association in New Port Richey, Florida, recently told a neighbor that he must remove a flag supporting law enforcement and firefighters.

Retired Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Kennedy said he got a letter from his community association telling him to take down a flag hanging outside his garage, according to WFLA.

“The flag looks just like an American flag with the exception of black stripes and a blue stripe for law enforcement and a red stripe for firefighters,” the report noted.

However, Kennedy said people did not understand the meaning behind it, adding that “It’s nothing to do with police.”

“It’s police that have been killed. The meaning of the flag is to support police that have been killed. Not police that are active right now working,” he explained.

In the letter, the homeowners association said it supported Kennedy’s patriotism, but “the American Flag does need to be the traditional American Flag.”

“Please have this violation corrected within 14 days from the date of this letter. If the violation is not corrected within this timeframe, further action will be taken,” the letter read.

Later, Kennedy said a member of the association told him a neighbor allegedly complained about the flag and that was why they told him to take it down.

“I think it’s self-explanatory what’s going on in the world. The hatred of the police because of one horrible action by a guy in Minnesota just tarnishing everybody,” he noted in reference to the death of George Floyd.

Neighbor James Adams told WFLA that he did not understand why the association was all of a sudden telling Kennedy that the flag must come down.

“I understand that there are certain guidelines and bylaws that we have to follow. But that’s a little much,” he commented.

Several other neighbors also supported his right to fly the flag and Kennedy said he refused to remove it.

“I’m not taking it down. It’s something I’ve worked for for 25 years and I believe in, so, and it’s definitely not racist, it’s definitely not hatred. It’s a tribute to law enforcement officers and firefighters who died,” he concluded.

