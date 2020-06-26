https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-flubs-george-floyd-name

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) faced ridicule after she tried to say the Democrats’ police reform bill was named in honor of George Floyd, but got his name wrong.

Pelosi was speaking to reporters on Friday when she made the embarrassing gaffe. She was relating how Floyd’s younger brother had asked her to name the bill after Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.

“I’m very proud for the Judiciary Committee that before he testified he said to me, ‘Madame Speaker do you think that I can tell George’s daughter that his name will always be remember because you’ll name the bill for him?’ And I said, ‘well I’ll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee and to the Congressional Black Caucus, who have shaped the bill,” she explained.

“But I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name, and he said it is,” Pelosi added, smiling. “And so we’re very proud, we’ve very proud to carry that.”

She wasn’t the only Democratic leader who bungled Floyd’s name either. Earlier in the week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) referred to him as “Floyd Taylor,” and “George Taylor,” before finding his footing.

Democrats were able to pass their slate of police reforms through the House after filibustering a bill offered by Republicans with their own reforms.

Here’s video of Pelosi’s gaffe:

[embedded content]

Schumer, Pelosi screw up George Floyd’s name in same week



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

