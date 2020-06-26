http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JNvtEWSxUGQ/voter-fraud-the-democrats-ace-in-the-hole.php

Right now the polling looks grim for President Trump, but the Democrats aren’t taking any chances. Much as the Russia hoax was their “insurance policy” in 2016, voter fraud is their ace in the hole this year.

In recent cycles voter fraud has been institutionalized as part of the Democrats’ electoral strategy, but now it is being elevated to a new high. Or low. The current drive, in many states, for voting by mail is simply an attempt to facilitate fraud by causing millions of ballots to be mailed out to non-existent, dead, moved or unqualified voters. Some of those ballots will be filled out by Democrats and will make their way into the electoral count. The Democrats’ concern for COVID is touching, but their purpose here is not to protect frail and elderly voters, it is to facilitate fraud on a grand scale.

Michael Ramirez makes the point. Click to enlarge:

