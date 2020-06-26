https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-americans-turn-out-to-defend-lincoln-emancipation-memorial-from-extremists

Black Americans showed up to defend the Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Friday to push back on extremists who want to tear the statue down.

The statue of former President Abraham Lincoln was purchased by slaves as a way to honor Lincoln, a Republican, for freeing the slaves. The statue shows Lincoln standing over a slave who is rising to his knees while holding a broken chain after being freed from slavery.

WATCH:

Descendant of man in Emancipation Statue DESTROYS Libs trying to tear it down: “STOP DESTROYING OUR HISTORY” Wow.

Worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/3PA88p93ND — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 27, 2020

