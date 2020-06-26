http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2EfY1KLnSVg/

Protesters in Washington, DC, taunted a black police officer on Thursday evening in yet another night of demonstrations, calling him a “f*ggot” and “bitch” as he calmly stood among a group of fellow officers.

“You a bitch. You a bitch,” one protester said, pointing to a cluster of police officers in footage captured by Breitbart News.

Activists chanted “Who do you protect?” several times before a few began taunting a black officer, specifically. They hurled several insults, calling him a “f*ggot” and repeating, “Your bitch ass ain’t coming over here.”

The officer refused to engage, standing firmly as protesters continued with their slew of insults.

This is hardly the first instance of activists in D.C. targeting minority officers in recent days.

On Monday night, “BHAZ” protesters mocked a black policewoman, telling her that her ancestors were upset with her.

“Her ancestors are upset with her. … She needs to work through the trauma that has her out here. The internalized trauma,” a male protester said as the female officer refused to engage.

Matt Perdie

Tuesday night’s protests in the nation’s capital also featured multiple instances of activists harassing of minority officers. One protester unleashed a torrent of expletives in an angry tirade against a group of officers, calling a black officer a “bitch-ass [n-word]” and adding “keep sucking that white man’s d*ck.”

Matt Perdie

In another tense scene captured by Breitbart News, a protester stared down an Asian policewoman, inches from her face, for over two minutes in an apparent attempt to make her uncomfortable. The officer stood her ground and refused to give in to the protester’s efforts to intimidate her.

Matt Perdie

