https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/504693-watch-live-coronavirus-task-force-holds-a-press-briefing

The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled to hold a press briefing this afternoon.

It will be the first time the group has spoken on camera to the public in roughly two months.

The briefing comes as the number of new coronavirus cases is spiking nationwide, hitting a daily record of more than 40,000 on Thursday.

The briefing is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

