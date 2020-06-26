https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-pelosi-schumer-cant-remember-george-floyds-name

The leaders of the Democratic Party in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are so dedicated to seeking justice for Floyd Taylor —wait — George Taylor —George Kirby — wait — just whom are they seeking justice for?

According to Schumer, it’s Floyd Taylor. According to Pelosi, it’s George Kirby, as can be seen below:

.@SpeakerPelosi & @chuckschumer, you are doing such an honorable job of honoring Floyd Taylor, I mean, George Taylor, um I mean, George Kirby…… pic.twitter.com/14ilSGrrtH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2020

Unable to process the name of George Floyd, in whose name she has championed protests across the nation, Pelosi apparently was referring to the great comedian and superb impressionist George Kirby, who came to fame in the 1960’s and appeared on shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show, The Dean Martin Show, The Jackie Gleason Show, Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, and The Tonight Show with Johnny Cason.

As for Schumer, it’s unlikely that he was referencing the real-life blues singer Floyd Taylor; it’s more likely he was conflating the names of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police offer knelt on his neck, and Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March.

One might think that Pelosi and Schumer might remember George Floyd’s name more easily; after all, here are some statements from the two Democrat power brokers:

Earlier this week, Pelosi ranted of Senate Republicans:

For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutalities, the realities of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there’s many good people in law enforcement, but not all. And that we have to address those concerns. So, when they admit that, and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Schumer was asked, “What’s your reaction, do you think it was appropriate for Speaker Pelosi to say that Republicans are quote, getting away with murder of George Floyd?”

Schumer answered, “Pelosi’s answered that question herself and whatever — what she said was fine with me.”

Another statement as recently as Thursday from Pelosi : “Madam Speaker, exactly one month ago, George Floyd spoke his final words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and changed the course of history in our nation. I’ll never forget that, nor will many others. I also will never forget his calling out for his mama right there at the end.”

Last September, speaking at her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi elicited laughs from reporters when she used air-quotes to describe President Trump’s mind. While discussing gun control, a reporter asked, “Have you spoken with him? What do you think he’s wrestling with?”

Pelosi replied, “You want me to tell you what goes on in the president’s ‘mind?’” She made air-quotes with the fingers of both hands.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

